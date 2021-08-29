Map of Statesville's historic ethnic neighborhoods is needed

Terry pointed to a mass of overgrown vegetation. “You can’t see it, but there’s a creek down in there. We called it ‘The Branch.’ It’s what separated us in Sunnyside from Rabbittown.”

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Holmes Sr., Terry attended Morningside Elementary School, D. Matt Thompson Junior High and Statesville High School.

Here are some examples of old newspaper articles relating to some of these communities. I found an article in the Nov. 2, 1939, “Landmark”, about the destruction of a four-room dwelling in Rankintown that was destroyed by fire. The house, which was a total loss, had been occupied by the Carl Patterson family.

An even earlier reference to Rankintown was found in the March 29, 1910, “Landmark”, which concerned “the antics of a strange varmint that roamed in and about the settlement.” This was, no doubt, another sighting of Iredell County’s own “santer,” also known as the “wampus.” It is interesting to note that The Landmark’s first reference to Rankintown was in 1905.

A short reference to Newtonville was found in the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1900, “Landmark”, which told of “Granny” Sprouse, described as an “old-time negress,” who had died in Newtonville the previous Sunday. The newspaper reported that “Granny” was said to be more than 100 years old.