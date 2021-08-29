Map of Statesville's historic ethnic neighborhoods is needed

Have you ever heard of Belmont, Newtonville, Old Field, Poplar Branch, Rabbittown, Rankintown or Sunnyside? These, and possibly others, are names of historic African-American neighborhoods in Statesville. A number of these names are still used today. The names are also found in articles in old “Landmark” and “Record” newspapers. Do you know where these places were?
I met Terry Holmes recently. He was wearing a T-shirt with an interesting design on the back. I asked him about the shirt and he said it related a reunion of the McCall, Holmes, Turner families, and he mentioned the Sunnyside community.
I asked Terry where that was. Being raised in Mooresville, I don’t know much about historic Statesville neighborhoods. I had, however, seen references to it.
Terry, 64, was raised on Quincy Street. He was kind enough to give me a short tour of where he grew up. Terry pointed out where his home had once stood, where streets once were, even where Mr. Hezekiah’s store had once sold treats to kids like himself. Quincy Street has been renamed “McCollough Lane.”
“All of this has changed,” Terry said with a wide sweep of his arms. “The only thing that has stayed the same is that church,” he said, pointing to the United House of Prayer for All People, where he is a member. “It’s the heart, the center of this community.”
Terry pointed to a mass of overgrown vegetation. “You can’t see it, but there’s a creek down in there. We called it ‘The Branch.’ It’s what separated us in Sunnyside from Rabbittown.”
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Holmes Sr., Terry attended Morningside Elementary School, D. Matt Thompson Junior High and Statesville High School.
Here are some examples of old newspaper articles relating to some of these communities. I found an article in the Nov. 2, 1939, “Landmark”, about the destruction of a four-room dwelling in Rankintown that was destroyed by fire. The house, which was a total loss, had been occupied by the Carl Patterson family.
An even earlier reference to Rankintown was found in the March 29, 1910, “Landmark”, which concerned “the antics of a strange varmint that roamed in and about the settlement.” This was, no doubt, another sighting of Iredell County’s own “santer,” also known as the “wampus.” It is interesting to note that The Landmark’s first reference to Rankintown was in 1905.
A short reference to Newtonville was found in the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1900, “Landmark”, which told of “Granny” Sprouse, described as an “old-time negress,” who had died in Newtonville the previous Sunday. The newspaper reported that “Granny” was said to be more than 100 years old.
Another Newtonville reference came from the Aug. 21, 1939, “Landmark”, which concerned a heavy rainfall on the night of Aug. 17. Waters the next morning were so dangerously near the top of the bridge at Newtonville, that pedestrians had to cross over “one by one.”
In September of 1948, Rabbittown was graced with the installation of 27 street lights serving 13 blocks and 185 families, according to the “Statesville Daily Record”. The paper also mentioned that Rabbittown was “the oldest established Negro residential section in Statesville.”
Furthermore, the community, according to the newspaper, was bounded as follows: Monroe Street on the north, on the west by the Southern Railway tracks, on the east by Lerian Street and on the south by Murdock Street.”
According to the “Statesville Daily Record”, “Rabbittown Street was redesignated “Atkin Street” in 1949 at the request of citizens on that street.
Things were not always sunny in the Sunnyside community. As reported in the “Statesville Record” of July 14, 1932, a mad dog bit several other dogs and also twice bit the Rev. Bonner Knox. The state lab in Raleigh later confirmed that the dog, which belonged to the minister’s father, had hydrophobia.
With Terry’s help and that of others, a large map of Statesville might be created designating these historic ethnic neighborhoods. Years from now, local historians might appreciate knowing where these communities were located within Statesville.
The map would go to the Local History Room of the Iredell County Library and a copy would go to Steve Hill’s Statesville Historical Collection at 212 N. Center St.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”