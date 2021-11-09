Manicuring students captured top three Places at state competition
- Special to the Record & Landmark
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a t…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…