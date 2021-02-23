Man, woman arrested on meth charges after traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested on numerous drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday.
James Lewis Hairston III, 27, of Moravian Falls, and Trisha Marie Nelson, 44, of Wilkesboro, were arrested after the traffic stop by Deputy C.S. Little of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson is facing felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV (alprazolam), possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (two) and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Hairston was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 on the drug charges with an additional $140,000 bond on the failure to appear and other outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Little, a member of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE), stopped a vehicle on Salisbury Highway. Campbell said Hairston initially told Little his name was Jamal Hairston, which was determined to be false. A check of the name James Hairston showed numerous outstanding warrants for arrest, Campbell said.
Deputies believed there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle, and based upon further information, searched it, Campbell said. He said 14.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 45 dosage units of alprazolam were found.
After both were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, Campbell said, suspicions arose that Nelson may have additional narcotics concealed inside her body. He said she was taken to a local hospital where medical staff removed approximately 3.8 grams of fentanyl. Campbell said Nelson attempted to destroy the fentanyl but was unsuccessful.
Nelson’s criminal history includes felony charges of possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, breaking or entering, financial card theft, financial card fraud and fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of larceny, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while license is revoked.
Hairston’s criminal history includes felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, possession of Schedule II, assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing.