Man, woman arrested on meth charges after traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested on numerous drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday.

James Lewis Hairston III, 27, of Moravian Falls, and Trisha Marie Nelson, 44, of Wilkesboro, were arrested after the traffic stop by Deputy C.S. Little of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelson is facing felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV (alprazolam), possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (two) and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Hairston was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 on the drug charges with an additional $140,000 bond on the failure to appear and other outstanding warrants for his arrest.

