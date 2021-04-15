Man wanted in Statesville vehicle break-ins taken into custody in South Carolina

A man wanted on more than 125 charges stemming from numerous vehicle break-ins in Statesville was apprehended in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Travis Al Jeron Cousar was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday in a joint effort between the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Rock Hill Police Department, Fort Mill Police Department and York County SWAT, according to Iredell County Crime Stoppers.

Statesville Police Department investigators obtained warrants on Cousar for 58 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, nine counts of attempted breaking and entering, 10 counts of financial card theft, 24 counts of larceny, two counts of attempted burglary, six counts of secret peeping, 14 counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of injury to personal property and one count each of larceny of motor vehicle parts, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer.

SPD Cpl. S.L. Humphrey, also a task force officer, assigned to the USMS CRFTF, was notified of the outstanding warrants on Cousar. Through his investigation, it was discovered that Cousar fled the Statesville area to an apartment in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Crime Stoppers reported.

On Wednesday, officers surrounded the area where Cousar was located, it was reported.