New Hope Baptist Church will host “Man Up” Men’s Conference on June 2 at 6 p.m.

Rusty Thomas will be the speaker for the conference.

Thomas is a graduate of Pensacola Christian College and Seminary and the Dallas Theological Seminary. He and his wife Nicole moved to Blue Ridge, Georgia. They have eight children.

The conference will be held in the church fellowship hall, 149 New Hope Road, Statesville.

To register, call Chris at 980-254-4742.