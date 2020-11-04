Man sought for sexually assaulting woman, holding her captive

A Cleveland man is being sought for sexually assaulting a woman and holding her captive, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Authorities are searching for Akura Laquan Rickett, 40, on human trafficking, sexual servitude and kidnapping charges

Campbell said deputies were called to a local medical facility on Oct. 18 concerning an assault stemming from a domestic situation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputies spoke with a woman who told them she met Rickett after he bailed her out of jail. She said they went to a home in eastern Iredell County where she was drugged, beaten and sexually assaulted and held against her will.

Detective Cody James of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation and gathered evidence. That led to James obtaining warrants for Rickett’s arrest on charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony human trafficking, felony sexual servitude, six counts of felony assault by strangulation, three felony counts of sell/deliver controlled substance and habitual misdemeanor assault.