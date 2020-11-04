Man sought for sexually assaulting woman, holding her captive

A Cleveland man is being sought for sexually assaulting a woman and holding her captive, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Authorities are searching for Akura Laquan Rickett, 40, on human trafficking, sexual servitude and kidnapping charges
Campbell said deputies were called to a local medical facility on Oct. 18 concerning an assault stemming from a domestic situation.
The deputies spoke with a woman who told them she met Rickett after he bailed her out of jail. She said they went to a home in eastern Iredell County where she was drugged, beaten and sexually assaulted and held against her will.
Detective Cody James of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation and gathered evidence. That led to James obtaining warrants for Rickett’s arrest on charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony human trafficking, felony sexual servitude, six counts of felony assault by strangulation, three felony counts of sell/deliver controlled substance and habitual misdemeanor assault.
Rickett has been entered as a wanted person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and rewards up to $1,000 are possible.
Rickett’s criminal history includes aiding and abetting armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats, assault on a female, resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct.
