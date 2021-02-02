Man, out on bond for previous charges, arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor counts

A Statesville man, out on bond for child pornography charges, was arrested on the same charges Saturday.

Michael Ray Hawkins 66, of Fairgate Drive, was arrested on two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Hawkins was out of jail after posting a $250,000 bond when he was charged with 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Campbell said the Special Victims Unit received two cyber tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips came in between November 2020 and January.

The tips concerned someone that was possibly in possession of child pornography.

Campbell said Detective Cody James of the SVU began an investigation, and based on information gathered, obtained arrest warrants for Hawkins. The earlier charges were filed in June 2020 after an investigation by the SVU.

Hawkins has no listed criminal history.