Man on parole arrested on new drug charges

A man currently on parole for a felony drug charge was arrested on additional drug charges.
Jeremy Wade Thanavastien, 44, of Old Wilkesboro Road was charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (heroin), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (methadone), felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Jordan Leigh Elliott, 30, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $3,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole officers went to a residence on Old Wilkesboro Road Dec. 10 after information was received concerning Thanavastien.
Deputies found Elliott and Thanavastien involved in a drug purchase, Campbell said. He said Elliott had just purchased heroin from Thanavastien.
The residence was searched and more than 10 grams of heroin in individual baggies, dosage units of methadone and paraphernalia consistent with the use of illegal narcotics were found, Campbell said.
Thanavastien’s criminal history includes felony sell of Schedule II, felony possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, credit card fraud, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.
Elliott’s criminal history includes consuming alcohol underage, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice.
