Man on parole arrested on new drug charges

A man currently on parole for a felony drug charge was arrested on additional drug charges.

Jeremy Wade Thanavastien, 44, of Old Wilkesboro Road was charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (heroin), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (methadone), felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Jordan Leigh Elliott, 30, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $3,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole officers went to a residence on Old Wilkesboro Road Dec. 10 after information was received concerning Thanavastien.

Deputies found Elliott and Thanavastien involved in a drug purchase, Campbell said. He said Elliott had just purchased heroin from Thanavastien.