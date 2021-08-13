Man killed at Mooresville's Magla Park identified

The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.

“We appreciate the community’s support and are diligently investigating all leads based on information provided,” Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said in a news release. “We have made progress with the investigation but seek more information.”

Police are still looking for two men deemed persons of interest connected to the shooting death of Koury. MPD shared two images of the men on Thursday from nearby cameras.

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who was in Magla Park or the Spencer Street area between 9 and 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 704-658-9056 or call the MPD non-emergency line at 704-664-3311.

