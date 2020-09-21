Man injured in Monday fire; home likely a total loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was injured in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Iredell County Fire Marshal David Souther said the man was transported to a local hospital

Firefighters from West Iredell, Monticello and Stony Point all responded to the fire on Original Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

West Iredell Fire Department Chief Jerry Houston said the fire started on the porch, trapping the home’s occupant inside. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and pull the man from the home through the front door, he said.

Houston said the house, a singlewide manufactured home, is likely a total loss from heat and smoke damage. The fire, he said, was largely contained to the front porch.

Souther said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No information was available on the condition of the man who lived at the residence.

The Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS also responded to the fire.