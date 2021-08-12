Mooresville police looking for two men in connection with shooting death

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.

A call came at 11:30 p.m. on Spencer Street, and the incident is still under investigation, Kim Sellers, Mooresville communications and marketing director, said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was found dead at the scene.

The Mooresville Police Department is looking for two people in connection with the death. The two were spotted in surveillance video in the area and were accompanied by a dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 704-664-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 704-658-9056.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.