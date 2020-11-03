Man facing charges after standoff, shooting

A man shot by a deputy after barricading himself in his residence Monday has been released from the hospital and is facing charges, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

David Allan Nagy, 59, of Trivette Road, Union Grove, was charged with felony assault with a firearm on a governmental official and misdemeanor communicating threats. Bond was set at $200,000.

Additional charges are expected, Campbell said.

Campbell said the incident began Monday afternoon when a relative called the sheriff’s office and asked for a welfare check on Nagy.

When the deputies arrived, Nagy acknowledged them, then pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill them, Campbell said. He immediately retreated into the home and barricaded himself, he said.

Additional deputies responded and a perimeter was established. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was activated and an armored personnel carrier called a Bearcat was sent was well.

Campbell said the Bearcat was utilized to safely remove deputies from the perimeter and replace them with SERT members.

Negotiators began trying to speak with Nagy in attempts to get him to surrender, Campbell said.