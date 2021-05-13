 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with siphoning money from elderly neighbor's accounts
0 comments
top story

Man charged with siphoning money from elderly neighbor's accounts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Statesville man is accused of convincing an elderly neighbor to alter bank accounts.

William Christopher Giles, 50, of Farmview Lane, was charged with felony exploitation of an older or disabled adult.

A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed in August 2020 indicating Giles had kidnapped an elderly neighbor. Deputies found the victim had not been kidnapped but had been taken to a financial institution to alter bank accounts.

Detective Patrick Dixson of the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation.

Financial and medical records were gathered and interviews and civil court proceedings were conducted.

Campbell said during the course of the lengthy investigation, it was discovered that Giles was using his position of trust as a neighbor to siphon money out of the victim’s account to create new accounts and attempt to purchase the victim’s home. He said Giles knew of the victim’s compromised mental capacity.

Giles has no criminal history.

image002.png

Giles
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly violence across Israel-Gaza border

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert