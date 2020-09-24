 Skip to main content
Man charged with nine statutory offenses
Man charged with nine statutory offenses

  Updated
DAVIS,CHAD.JPG

Chad Lee Davis

A Statesville man has been charged with nine sex offenses after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Lee Davis, 40, of Grey Manor Drive, was charged with three counts each of statutory rape by an adult, statutory sexual offense and statutory sexual offenses with a child. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that a report was filed Aug. 29 concerning a child being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance began an investigation.

The victim was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center, Campbell said. Lowrance also located witnesses and collected evidence, and Davis was identified as the suspect, Campbell said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday.

