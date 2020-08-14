Man charged with holding woman, infant against their will

A Hamptonville man was charged with holding a woman and her 3-month-old child against their will.
Dexter Lynn Whitaker, 29, was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and violating a domestic violation protection order and misdemeanor charges of interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female, child abuse and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $605,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said North Carolina Probation and Parole officers in Yadkin County requested deputies assist them in checking a residence on Anthony Road Wednesday.
The deputies learned a woman, along with a baby, was being held against her will at the Anthony Road address, Campbell said. Whitaker, they learned, had recently been placed on probation in Yadkin County for kidnapping the same woman, he said. They confirmed there was an active domestic violence protection order in effect for Whitaker that had been taken out by the woman.
Deputies Nathan Hodges and Cheryl Metcalf, along with probation officers from Yadkin County, went to the residence.
Whitaker told them the woman was not at the residence and he had not seen her for approximately two weeks, Campbell said. When deputies and probation officers searched the residence, items belonging to the woman were found and that led officers to believe she and the child were on the property, Campbell said.
After an extensive search of the property, the woman was found in the woods behind the residence and she was holding the baby, Campbell said.
The woman had signs of assault and was bruised, he said. The child had not been physically harmed.
She was interviewed and said she and the child had been held captive at the home for approximately three days after the assault occurred, Campbell said.
She told deputies Whitaker told her to hide in the woods, Campbell said.
Whitaker is currently on probation for misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon and felonious restraint. His criminal record includes the above charges as well as misdemeanor false report to a police station, domestic violence protection order violation, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
