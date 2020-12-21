Man charged with breaking into two motor vehicles

A man who got into a vehicle and demanded a ride was arrested on felony charges.

William Lewis Sifford, 54, of Ashe St., Mooresville, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $3,000.

In a news release, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said, deputies responded when a call was received on Nov. 22 about a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that was in progress.

Deputies were told the caller was stopped on Oakridge Farm Highway near Ashcraft Drive due to a traffic accident. A man opened the back passenger door and got inside the vehicle and demanded a ride from the area, Campbell said. The victim was able to get the man out of the vehicle and reported seeing him walk towards Ashcraft Drive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies fanned out in the area in an attempt to locate the man.

After interviewing neighbors and witnesses, Campbell said, deputies discovered the man was the same suspect seen breaking into a vehicle in the area.

Deputies went to the scene but the suspect had left on foot, he said.

After checking with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, which had responded to the traffic accident, they found the vehicle involved was registered to Sifford.