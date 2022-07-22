Man charged after chase involving stolen ambulance

A Catawba County ambulance was stolen from a Winston-Salem restaurant on Friday morning, and the driver was taken into custody after a chase in Iredell County, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Earvin D. Alexander, 37, of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and resist, obstruct and delay a public officer. His bond was set at $25,000. He was also charged with possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia and a magistrate set bond at $100,000.

The incident happened at 11:16 a.m. after Catawba County emergency medical technicians had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked their ambulance at Cagney's Kitchen at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem police said.

The ambulance was left running because of the refrigerated drugs inside the vehicle, police said.

However, the vehicle was accidentally left unsecured with the keys in its ignition, police said. A person then entered the vehicle's front driver's seat and drove from the scene.

Sgt. S.D. Martin of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the ambulance traveled west on Interstate 40, eventually entering Iredell County.

Troopers got behind the ambulance around Exit 154, and attempted to stop it, Martin said. The chase continued for about 3 more miles until Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, a device that deflates the tires.

That brought the chase to an end around the 151 mile marker, Martin said.

A highway patrol car was damaged when the trooper hit a guardrail attempting to avoid the stop sticks, Martin said.