Man arrested, second sought in theft of catalytic converters

One person is in custody and a second is being sought after catalytic converters were found during a traffic stop Saturday.
David Wayne Mecimore, 27, of Mt. Vernon Church Road, Olin, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and was issued a $5,000 bond by a magistrate.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 39, of Taylorsville is being sought on the same charge.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were conducting surveillance in the 2000 block of Old Wilkesboro Road concerning a narcotics complaint.
The deputies saw a suspicious vehicle and stopped it.
Campbell said the registration plate on the vehicle was fictitious. Mecimore and Johnson were in the vehicle and deputies spotted a Sawzall, a car jack and three catalytic converters in the car.
Support Local Journalism
K-9 Danny was used to conduct a scan of the vehicle and the dog gave a positive indication to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, Campbell said.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and pills were located, he said.
Mecimore and Johnson were then questioned about the other items that were located inside the vehicle. Mecimore told deputies he bought and sold catalytic converters and that they came from a house off Old Wilkesboro Road where he had purchased them. Johnson said the same about the converters but added that he had received permission to remove the converter from a car he was looking to purchase on Old Wilkesboro Road, Campbell said.
The deputies continued their investigation, and gathered additional information, statements and evidence. The two were released pending further investigation.
On Sunday arrest warrants for Mecimore and Johnson were obtained. Mecimore was located and arrested.
If you know where Johnson can be located, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.
Mecimore is currently on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has a previous criminal history including charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony larceny. His record also includes the following misdemeanor charges, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol underage, fishing without a license, breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.
Johnson is also on post-release supervision for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified him as a member of the Folk Nation gang. His criminal history includes felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell or deliver methamphetamine and the firearms convictions as well as misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, child abuse, communicating threats, domestic violence protection order violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats, possession of Schedule VI and DWI.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.