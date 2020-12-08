Man arrested, second sought in theft of catalytic converters

One person is in custody and a second is being sought after catalytic converters were found during a traffic stop Saturday.

David Wayne Mecimore, 27, of Mt. Vernon Church Road, Olin, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and was issued a $5,000 bond by a magistrate.

Matthew Scott Johnson, 39, of Taylorsville is being sought on the same charge.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were conducting surveillance in the 2000 block of Old Wilkesboro Road concerning a narcotics complaint.

The deputies saw a suspicious vehicle and stopped it.

Campbell said the registration plate on the vehicle was fictitious. Mecimore and Johnson were in the vehicle and deputies spotted a Sawzall, a car jack and three catalytic converters in the car.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

K-9 Danny was used to conduct a scan of the vehicle and the dog gave a positive indication to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, Campbell said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and pills were located, he said.