Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Failure to stop at a red light led to drugs and weapon charges against the driver.

Jacobie Obrian Cauthen, 31, of Statesville, was charged with felony possession of a firearm under pretrial release order, felony possession of a firearm under a domestic violence protection order in place and felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy D.R. Caskaddon of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team stopped a vehicle on Garner Bagnal Boulevard Monday after the vehicle failed to stop at a red light.

Caskaddon spoke to the driver and, during a search, found a bag of marijuana in Cauthen’s pants pocket, Campbell said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and cocaine and a handgun were found concealed beneath the front seats, he said.

Caskaddon discovered Cauthen has an active domestic violence protection order in place and that order states he cannot possess a firearm, Campbell said. A bond of $250,000 was set on that charge.