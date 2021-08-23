Man airlifted from scene of three-vehicle crash in Alexander County

A Granite Falls man was airlifted from the scene of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 64 at Herman Road in Alexander County on Monday morning.

Patrick Lowell Wallace, 27, was seriously injured and taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The N.C. Highway Patrol reported that Wallace was driving a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek west on U.S. 64. The vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with a westbound 1990 Nissan pickup truck that had stopped to turn left onto Herman Road.

The Subaru traveled across the center line and struck an eastbound 2013 Ford Explorer and then the pickup truck, troopers reported. The Ford then ran off the road and overturned.

Brittany Arms, 29, of Taylorsville, was driving the Explorer. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital. A toddler in her vehicle was not injured, and troopers indicated that was due to the proper use of a child safety seat.

The driver of the Nissan, Chris Harrington, 53, of Taylorsville, was not injured.

Troopers said they believe driver inattention was the cause of the wreck. Wallace was charged with driving left of center.