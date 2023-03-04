The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man they said nearly hit two children at a bus stop Thursday morning.

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr., 35, of Statesville was arrested early Saturday morning, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Padgett is facing charges of passing a stopped school bus, driving while his license was revoked, careless and reckless driving and improper passing. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Casey said troopers arrested Padgett at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

Padgett is accused of driving past a stopped school bus on Old Mountain Road Thursday morning. Two children who were getting on the bus ran to get out of the way of the car.

The Iredell-Statesville School System said the car that passed the stopped school bus also passed two vehicles that were stopped behind the bus.