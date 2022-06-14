Man, 5-year-old killed in crash; four others critically injured

Two people, including a child, died and four others were critically injured in a crash between a golf cart and a car on Fort Dobbs Road Monday night.

Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville and Bentley Marlowe, 5, died at the scene, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Four others, ages 2, 13, 16 and 26, were critically injured and were transported via medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. All were passengers on the golf cart.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, a Honda Accord was traveling west on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive and crossed the centerline, said Master Trooper Jeff Swagger. The Honda struck the golf cart, which was traveling east, he said.

The driver of the Honda, Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, was not injured. Harmon was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Fort Dobbs Road was closed in the area for approximately seven hours during the initial on-scene investigation. The investigation is ongoing.