Making the season brighter

Looking for a way to give back this Christmas? The Be a Santa to a Senior trees are up and ornaments are available to take to make this Christmas a little brighter for senior citizens. One location where individuals can visit to take an ornament is Groucho’s Deli Statesville. Last week, restaurant managers Krystal Mecimore (pictured at left) and Katie Dagenhart (right), decorated the tree, and Dagenhart shared that each of the employees had taken one of the ornaments, and they had also received phone calls asking about the tree. As of Tuesday, Brandon Sutton, who owns Statesville Groucho’s along with his wife Cindy, shared that people have been coming by to take an ornament and they have about 10 left. “Everything is going great. We are happy with the engagement we have gotten on them,” he said. And he also said that they hope the remainder gets taken so that it will brighten up the holidays for these seniors.