Making patient safety and care is a priority every week

This week, March 14-20, is National Patient Safety Awareness Week, a national education campaign for promoting patient safety practices. Iredell Health System strives to make quality patient care and satisfaction a top priority every week.

“Every position in the hospital relates to patient safety. Patient safety is our non-negotiable,” said Jed Pidcock, director of patient experience at Iredell Health System.

At Iredell Health System, exceptional patient care goes beyond the hospital walls. Its staff is committed to making sure patients are safe even after they go home. The Iredell Health System staff always has the patient’s best interest in mind. They want to ensure that patients are secure in their own homes, free from abuse or other safety hazards.

“Patients should feel completely safe — 100% of the time. They should be very comfortable with the staff caring for them because every single staff member that touches the patient is an advocate for them,” said Pidcock.

Iredell Health System is Planetree certified, meaning that it puts patient care at the center of the organization and uses this as a foundation for overall patient safety. It continuously seeks to provide compassionate, transparent, and effective communication channels to its patients.