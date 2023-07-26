Piper Lewis didn’t set out to make history when she joined the first girls BSA troop in Iredell County four years ago.

She was just looking for adventure and wanted to experience something different.

Nevertheless, Lewis did make history Sunday when she became the first female to earn the Eagle Scout rank in the Gemstone District. Lewis, who will be a senior at North Iredell High School this year, was officially recognized for attaining the coveted rank at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Broad Street United Methodist Church.

When she went to that first meeting of Troop 1314, a newly-formed troop to incorporate girls, she wasn’t sure she was in the right place. She’d seen a post on Facebook about the troop and went to check it out. “I went to the first meeting to see if I would like it,” she said.

But after that first meeting, Lewis said, she decided to take a chance and she became one of the troop’s founding members. She decided the offerings of the troop, camping, hiking, learning outdoor skills, was to her liking and she embraced her role as a founding member with gusto.

Since 2019, Lewis has gone on camping trips, learned to build fires, went hiking and, most importantly, she gained confidence in herself and her abilities.

In order to earn her Eagle Scout, Lewis progressed through the ranks from Scout to Eagle, earning various merit badges along the way. The seven different ranks included various skill and community service requirements, and those requirements are the same for boys and girls.

One of her leaders, Emily Goforth, recounted Lewis’ steps in working toward her Eagle Scout, which included presenting her project to a board of review and having them approve it for her to gain the ultimate rank.

Others that spoke at Lewis’ Court of Honor included Mark Balog from the Gemstone District, Don Smith, Joe Peters, Chris Russell, Goforth and Rachael Adams, all leaders in Troop 1314.

During the pinning ceremony her parents, David and Sonja, stood at her side.

During her years in Scouting, she has taken on several different leadership roles.

One of her fellow Scouts spoke about the leadership and friendship Lewis provided. Lily Goforth talked about the influence Lewis gave her as she embarked on her Scouting journey and during her time in the troop.

To get to Sunday, Lewis spent several weeks putting together shelters for feral cats.

For her Eagle project, Lewis chose to help Paws and Claws Feline Rescue by creating Kool Kitty Kabins out of old coolers to provide winter shelter for cats at one of three protected feral cat colonies in the Statesville area. She also helped Paws and Claws by educating local schoolchildren on the benefits of Trap, Neuter and Release to limit a colony from growing.

Lewis said she knew of Paws and Claws after getting her cat from the organization, and when it came time to decide on her Eagle Scout project, she knew she wanted to help. She said she asked and found the need for shelters for feral cats was at the top of the list.

Over a three-month period, she said, she organized the collection and repurposing of 25 coolers for the Kitty Kabins. After the necessary supplies were collected, she organized a couple of work days to construct the shelters.

She said her work on her Eagle Scout project was more than just a requirement. Lewis said she learned valuable lessons during the project as well as her years in Scouting. “I have had so many wonderful experiences,” she said.

Concerning her history-making role in the Gemstone District, Lewis said, it feels good. But more importantly, she said, she hopes she is setting a good example for other girls in the troop and those who might be considering Scouting.

After graduating from high school in 2024, she said, she’s planning to go to college to study physical or speech therapy.

Regardless of her future plans, Lewis said, she believes Scouting has helped point her in the right direction. She said she plans to follow the Scout oath for the rest of her life and this has given her a solid foundation for her future.