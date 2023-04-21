Pancakes were putting smiles on the faces of the children and adults at the first Pancake Day: Iredell’s Happiest Day at the Statesville Civic Center on Thursday.

“I’m just delighted the community has rallied behind us and supported this,” said Brady Johnson, the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont director of development. He said that as of lunchtime, nearly 800 people had already come by the Pancake Day: Iredell’s Happiest Day event.

In the end, 1,554 people attended the event and 357 volunteers helped cook pancakes and sausage and serve all that came through the civic center on Thursday.

The funds raised go toward the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont and Johnson said most would help support the various summer camp activities the organization puts on.

“I use this word with no reservation: You’re making an investment,” Johnson said. You’re making an investment in a young person’s life. It takes all of us in this community to focus on our kids and make sure they’re being taken care of, being trained, and being fed. This is what community investment looks like.

“Communities that do a good job at this — they are healthier, they are safer, they are more prosperous, they’re places where people want to move and raise families and open businesses. It all comes full circle.”

Happiest Day

The idea was inspired when Brady Johnson and Greg Morrow ran into each other at a similar event with the Cabarrus County Boys & Girls Club.

“It blew me away. It was huge, there weren’t any parking places in the town hardly,” Morrow said. “It was such a community event that everyone took part of like I’ve never seen. A togetherness. That’s needed in the country today: Togetherness. Working for the better of all mankind.”

“Talking to people, I keep hearing this is something the town should have done 10 years ago, but I’m excited about today.”

That helped get the ball rolling on Pancake Day in Statesville.

“I want to thank the staff of BGCCC for sharing ideas with us and inspiring BGCP to launch the event in our community. Our event would not have been as successful without their support,” Johnson said.

Johnson also expressed gratitude for the sponsors and volunteers that made the event possible.

“Thank you doesn’t seem to be adequate. We’ve been overwhelmed by people’s generosity today.”

Other board members were equally grateful and eager to express their thanks.

“It’s humbling. One word: Humbling. We’ve needed this for years to bring the community together to support our kiddos,” Ray Englebert said.

Englebert said he also hoped that the event would help raise awareness for the BGCP and its work in the community. He said the turnout in the first year surprised him, and he believes it can be built on in the years to come.

Fellow board member Julie Griffin said it was also a chance for many of the city and county’s nonprofits and stakeholders to network, communicate and help the BGCP with its mission.

“It really helps restore your faith in your community, that we’re all in this together, and our kids and our community is the most important thing,” Griffin said.