MAKING A HEART FEEL GOOD: Autumn Care residents treated to a show of love

Honking, shouting and lots of waves and smiles could be heard and seen at Autumn Care of Statesville on Van Haven Drive on Wednesday afternoon as a special drive-thru parade was held for the residents.
“We wanted to try to do something fun for them, something exciting,” said Anita Christian, marketing/admissions director of the facility.
Music was playing in the background, the Kona ice truck was pulling out after delivering a special sweet treat to the crowd, and it was almost time to begin the parade. A cart of watermelon and water was brought outside as additional refreshment for the group.
Because of COVID-19, the residents of the local senior community have not been able to see their families, and they “haven’t seen lots of people for a long time,” said Life Enrichment Director Stephanie Pollock. Therefore, the directors, along with Pollock’s assistant Chasity Carswell, all put their heads together and planned this event and, as Pollock said, “hope it brings some smiles.”
And, mission accomplished. Smiles could be seen on those in the parade as they were able to see their families and those watching as they caught a glimpse as the Statesville Fire Department trucks rolled by and hit their sirens, and Statesville Police Department officers and Iredell County Sheriff's Office representatives rolled by with lights flashing and sirens blaring as well.
And then they saw their families waving, some passing along flowers and treats to the staff to share with their family member. Many of the cars were decorated with balloons and signs with messages with their loved ones' names and "I love you."
Some of the residents likewise held signs returning greetings of I "love you very much," "Honk for Hugs" and "Feel Free to circle back around," which many did for one more chance to wave and shout "hi" to their family member and tell them that they loved them.
Shouts of "we love you" from the cars, and "that’s my family" from some of the residents could be heard, and Jeff Corbett with Kindred at Home rode through with a loud speaker telling them “we love our seniors” and waving to the residents watching the parade roll by.
Members of the staff at Autumn Care of Statesville stood along with the residents shouting "thank you" to those who came by to visit the residents and share some cheer.
“This was a wonderful turnout for our residents,” said Christian. “It was great support from our police and fire.”
Seeing the community coming together, Christian said “It makes a heart feel good to this have this kind of turnout for our residents. This was great!”
