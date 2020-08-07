MAKING A BIG IMPACT: Cool Springs Ruritan Club donates thermometers to school in latest effort to lend support

Cool Spring Elementary Principal Judy Hix said she is eagerly anticipating the return of students in a couple of weeks.
The return to school this year will bring more than excited students and staff. Safety protocols will be used due to the COVID-19 pandemic and one of those protocols will be taking the temperature of every student and staff member each day.
Thanks to the Cool Springs Ruritan Club, the school will have 10 new thermometers to accomplish this task.
The club donated the thermometers as part of its ongoing support of the school. The thermometers cost a total of $587.
Hix said having the 10 thermometers will speed up the process of getting children into the classroom each day.
“Plus it will help make sure they are healthy,” she said.
Judy Athey, a member of the club, said this is the latest effort by club members to lend support to Cool Spring as well as to other students in the community.
Athey said the club wanted to help Cool Spring prepare for the new school year and she asked Hix what they needed most. Thermometers were her answer, and the club obliged.
The club has adopted Cool Spring and is working to plan a community day, when the pandemic permits, complete with entertainment and a dedication of a symbol of the school for many years.
The school bell was removed when the building was reconstructed some five years ago, and the Ruritan Club stepped forward to provide a new home for the bell. A bell tower is being constructed in front of the school and it will house the historic bell.
The bell will be dedicated in honor of the late Bill Robertson, who passed away Nov. 25, 2017. Robertson was a longtime resident of the community and a chemistry, biology and physics teacher there from 1957 to 1966 when the schools were consolidated and Cool Spring ceased to be a high school.
However, Robertson was appointed principal and his tenure at the school spanned 25 years.
Athey said restoring the bell to a prominent location is a way to pay tribute to Robertson, who was a charter member of the club.
These two projects are just a sampling of what the Ruritan Club does in the community.
The group sponsored a blood drive in May, collecting 38 pints in the midst of the pandemic.
They also presented $500 scholarships to seven area students — Zachary David Pope, Jana Whicker, Omaria Chambers, Samuel Hedrick, Sidney Leonard, Carter Brinkley and Olivia Diaz.
Athey said the club, in addition to hosting a community day for Cool Spring, will also continue its tradition of adopting families in the community and providing Christmas gifts and a meal. And they donated money for the school to buy lunch and snacks for the students this year.
Ruritan President Billy Hobbs said the club, with a membership of about 20, makes a big impact on the community, and he knows, with more members, they can do much more.
He asked anyone interested in joining to contact him at 704-437-1062.
Hix said she is appreciative of the effort by the small, but dedicated, club membership. “The support the Ruritan Club gives us is amazing,” she said.
