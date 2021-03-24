MAJOR IMPACT: Youth Leadership students learn about past

Over the past year, the pandemic has forced many changes in all walks of life. For one of Iredell-Statesville Schools’ most selective student groups, it was no different. Since September, the Youth Leadership of Iredell County has been meeting in a socially-distant fashion at the Unity Center in Statesville, having the leaders of Statesville visit them.

On Wednesday, that finally changed as the Youth Leadership group met in Downtown Statesville for a walking tour led by local historian Dr. Steve Hill for their first function outside of the Unity Center of the entire school year.

“I’ve really enjoyed this today because I don’t like being cooped up or sitting in one place for long periods of time,” Ryan Burns said. “So being able to get out, walk around and visit these places has been enjoyable.”

The members of the Youth Leadership group met under the overhang of the Historic Vance Hotel before leaving on their tour of the downtown area that included many of the stories and songs that Hill shared with those who join him on the ‘Statesville After Dark’ tours in the fall.