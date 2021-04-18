Mail from Qatar brought more than challenge coin

I don’t get much mail from Qatar. No, that’s not correct. I don’t get ANY mail from Qatar. I didn’t, that is, until Monday, April 5. Qatar, you will recall, is a small country on a peninsula in the Persian Gulf, on the eastern side of the thick boot that is Saudi Arabia. Qatar is a hot, Arabic country and one of America’s allies.

Qatar is a very good ally to have, as it is near the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, the narrow water between the “toe” of Arabia and the eastern coast (“The Horn”) of Africa at the southern end of the Red Sea. At the northern end of the Red Sea is the Suez Canal. This puts Bab-el-Mandeb on the Top-10 list of the most strategically important places on the globe. Something like 3.3 million barrels of crude oil passes through Bab-el-Mandeb PER DAY. We in the United States want the super tankers with their cargo to continue to pass through the 20-mile-wide strait. And the slow, fat supertankers holding the oil make an easy target for terrorists.