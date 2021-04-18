Mail from Qatar brought more than challenge coin

I don’t get much mail from Qatar. No, that’s not correct. I don’t get ANY mail from Qatar. I didn’t, that is, until Monday, April 5. Qatar, you will recall, is a small country on a peninsula in the Persian Gulf, on the eastern side of the thick boot that is Saudi Arabia. Qatar is a hot, Arabic country and one of America’s allies.
Qatar is a very good ally to have, as it is near the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, the narrow water between the “toe” of Arabia and the eastern coast (“The Horn”) of Africa at the southern end of the Red Sea. At the northern end of the Red Sea is the Suez Canal. This puts Bab-el-Mandeb on the Top-10 list of the most strategically important places on the globe. Something like 3.3 million barrels of crude oil passes through Bab-el-Mandeb PER DAY. We in the United States want the super tankers with their cargo to continue to pass through the 20-mile-wide strait. And the slow, fat supertankers holding the oil make an easy target for terrorists.
It so happens that Iredell County native James Adam Niblock, 37, a chief master sergeant (E-9) in the U.S. Air Force, is currently stationed in Qatar. Adam’s parents, Keith and Barbara Niblock, of the Cool Spring community, are members of the same church as Judy and me. Keith was talking about Adam some Sundays ago and I asked Keith to have Adam send me something from Qatar, if he could. I have a modest collection of military items from all branches of our services as well as some small foreign military items. Keith is an Air Force veteran and Keith’s wife, Barbara, is the daughter of two Army officers, so military service runs in the Niblock family.
This is the mail I mentioned above, that came from Qatar. The bubble-wrap envelope was mailed on March 12 and nestled in my mailbox on April 5, after 24 days in transit. Must have gone by ship. In the envelope, Sgt. Niblock had enclosed several items. The first was a picture post card of a scene in lovely Qatar. On the back, Adam wrote: “Enjoy the enclosed coin. Hopefully, it is a good addition to your collection of military items. Things are good in Qatar. There is lots of desert and the weather is warming up. Supposed to be 101 degrees tomorrow, 11 March. Take care, Adam Niblock.”
The second item was a bright, thin metallic object, two inches long and two inches wide at its widest point. It is known as a “military challenge coin.”
In his 19-some years as an airman, Adam has been stationed in England, Japan and Korea, as well as in several Middle Eastern countries. A 2001 graduate of North Iredell High School, Adam played trombone in the Raider band, played on North’s baseball team, was on the staff of the student newspaper and was in several school drama productions. He was not in North Iredell High’s Army JROTC program. Adam joined the Air Force about two weeks after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. While in the Air Force, Adam has earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.
As a chief master sergeant, Adam is directly over about 135 enlisted personnel in an Air Force ground logistics transportation unit. A wise person once noted that senior Non-Commissioned Officers “are the glue that holds the military services together.” Adam’s unit’s motto is “Actions Speak Louder Than Words.” This is engraved on the challenge coin, along with the silhouette of a rhinoceros, probably representing unstoppable ground transport.
Adam gives the challenge coin, which he personally designed, to the enlisted people under him, “when they perform in an exceptional way.” I don’t think we had these mementos when I was in the Navy; I imagine they are quite collectible.”
Of course, Keith and Barbara are proud of Adam. They also worry some about their son, who is multiple times zones and thousands of miles from them. But being from a military background themselves, they understand the sacrifices some families make so the rest of us sleep well at night, in comfort.
Adam’s wife, Georgia, and his two children, daughter Addie, 12, and son, Liam, 9, currently live on an Air Force base in Alaska. Next month, Adam’s nine-month deployment to Qatar will end and he will rejoin his family in Alaska. I imagine that will be some adjustment climate-wise for Adam, but being in the military tends to make a person flexible.
According to the Iredell County Veterans Service Office, a recent tabulation showed that there are about 233,000 American military personnel in all branches currently deployed in other countries.
That’s a lot of birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases and other holidays and special occasions with family, missed. Think on that for a while.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”