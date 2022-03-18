 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maggie Shoobridge of Edward Jones announces retirement

Maggie Shoobridge, a financial advisor in the Statesville office of the financial services firm Edward Jones, recently announced her retirement after 17 years of service with the firm.

She will officially retire on March 31.

"When I joined this firm 17 years ago, I knew I was making the right decision," said Shoobridge. "Now I can say that I truly enjoyed partnering with the people of this community to serve their financial needs. I wish the best to James Shoobridge as he continues the tradition of top-notch service to our clients."

James Shoobridge said he is enthusiastic about taking over the office. "I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors," he said. "Now I'm looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals."

Branch office administrator Cindy Floyd will continue to help serve clients in the Statesville office.

James Shoobridge
Maggie Shoobridge

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

