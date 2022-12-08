 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hiddenite Center

Madrigal Feaste to be presented at the Hiddenite Center Dec. 12

The Madrigal Feaste will be presented at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex Ballroom on Dec. 12.

Music, merriment, and a delicious meal of “Olde English” delicacies will set the stage when the the Alexander Central High School Chorus presents the return of the Madrigal Feaste on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom (70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite).

This holiday tradition features music and pageantry by the ACHS Madrigal Choir, serving as the king, queen and royal court. The program will be under the direction of Michelle Sullivan and Michael Hone with accompaniment by Jennifer Brooks. Admission cost for the dinner theater is $18 plus tax per person. Prepayment is required. Purchase tickets online at https://www.hiddenitearts.org/madrigal-feaste/ or call 828-632-6966 to pay by phone. Also, visit the Lucas Mansion to pay in person.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, visit hiddenitearts.org or visit the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Facebook page to stay connected.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, Taylorsville Rotary, South Arts, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and

Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible

