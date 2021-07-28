Madison Martin chosen as Park Scholarships recipient

The Class of 2025 represents eight U.S. states and 20 North Carolina counties. Its members include accomplished writers and editors, designers and filmmakers, tutors and mentors, athletes and coaches, and musicians and artists. They are dedicated to their communities; their service work includes volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and numerous hospitals, food pantries, nursing homes and libraries. They have led community health initiatives and organized drives for feminine hygiene products for local schools and suitcases for foster children. They research sustainable solutions to climate change, lead youth mentorship programs, and teach coding to middle school students. They have raised tens of thousands of dollars for causes including neurological health, childhood cancer and international service projects. Among this group are a state champion soccer player, a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, a National Endowment for the Humanities Scholar, and a COVID-19 vaccine researcher.