Madison Martin chosen as Park Scholarships recipient

Madison Lynn Martin of Statesville is one of the recipients of the Park Scholarships at North Carolina State University.
Martin is the daughter of Kent and Barbara Martin. She will graduate from North Iredell High School, where she is the senior class vice president, a student section leader, and member of the school’s AP Academy. She is a volunteer at the Gordon Hospice House, where she has served more than 100 hours this year working the front desk and doing bereavement work. Martin plans to major in civil engineering
“The talented Park Scholars of the Class of 2025 join a thriving network of more than 1,100 Park Scholars. Throughout North Carolina and around the world, Park Scholars have been applying their Think and Do education to address societal challenges for 25 years,” said Eva Feucht, director of the Park Scholarships program. “At N.C. State, Park Scholars receive a world-class education while developing their potential in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.”
The 26th class of Park Scholars was selected from a pool of more than 2,200 applicants from six countries, 42 states and 97 of North Carolina’s 100 counties on the basis of outstanding achievements and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character. A selection committee comprising 425 N.C. State alumni, faculty, and friends conducted application review, interviews, and outreach.
The Class of 2025 represents eight U.S. states and 20 North Carolina counties. Its members include accomplished writers and editors, designers and filmmakers, tutors and mentors, athletes and coaches, and musicians and artists. They are dedicated to their communities; their service work includes volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and numerous hospitals, food pantries, nursing homes and libraries. They have led community health initiatives and organized drives for feminine hygiene products for local schools and suitcases for foster children. They research sustainable solutions to climate change, lead youth mentorship programs, and teach coding to middle school students. They have raised tens of thousands of dollars for causes including neurological health, childhood cancer and international service projects. Among this group are a state champion soccer player, a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, a National Endowment for the Humanities Scholar, and a COVID-19 vaccine researcher.
The Park Scholarships program develops and supports Park Scholars in scholarship, leadership, service and character, preparing them for lifelong contributions to the campus, state, nation and world. The Park Scholarship is a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $112,000 for in-state students and $203,000 for out-of-state students.
The program is named for the late Roy H. Park, ’31, an N.C. State alumnus who created the charitable Park Foundation which is dedicated to education, media and the environment. The Park Foundation has committed nearly $150 million to support the scholarship since launching it with an initial grant in 1996. This support includes their 2013 commitment of $50 million to begin a Park Scholarships endowment at N.C. State.