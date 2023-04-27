On May 4, "Grieg’s Piano Concerto" played by Livia Palmer and the Studio3 Orchestra, with Kathy Estes, conductor, will be presented in a concert at Shearer Hall at Mitchell Community College, Statesville, at 7 p.m.

The Candle Light Dessert concert is presented by MacDowell Music Club and will include audience favorites such as the aforementioned grand piano concerto, and the "Ashokan Farewell" made famous by the Ken Burns’ "Civil War" documentary, with additional orchestral works; a mandolin ensemble; a vocal ensemble; and soloist, James Johnson.

Admission is $10 at the door and includes homemade desserts during intermission. Proceeds benefit the MacDowell Music Club annual Music Scholarship Fund.

Livia Palmer teaches piano at Studio3 and studies piano, mandolin, guitar and composition at the Annie Moses Conservatory in Franklin, Tennessee.