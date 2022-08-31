Lynn Smyth honored with Distinguished Rotarian Award
Related to this story
Most Popular
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
The list of people from Statesville that have gone on to make an impact on the global scale is not a very long one, but with the service he pr…
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine.
A second suspect in a robbery and double murder from 1992 that occurred in Statesville was arrested in Hope, New Jersey, by the New Jersey Sta…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the …
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hi…
A Harmony man is facing more than 60 counts involving tampering with electric meters.
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, i…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20.