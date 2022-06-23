Lutherans hold first-ever Synod gathering at Lenoir-Rhyne University

HICKORY — Just over 300 members of congregations of the North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) gathered for first-ever Synod Gathering, June 2-4 at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Accustomed to gathering each May to manage business as the primary legislative body of the N.C. Synod, a recent constitutional change allowed for gathering with no business whatsoever. Instead, attendees participated in full daily worship, were captivated by stories of love without limits from keynote speaker and author, Dr. Jacqueline Bussie, learned new skills and ideas from workshops, and received a report from N.C. Synod Bishop Timothy M. Smith.

The theme of the three days focused on the guiding scripture passage of Isaiah 43:19: I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? God is doing new things in the N.C. Synod, new things that were the highlight of this special time together.

First, Smith challenged the synod to meet the need of refugee resettlement. His bishop’s challenge is that 70% of the synod's 197 congregations will actively engage in resettlement over the next 18 months. The resettlement and supportive efforts will take place in partnership with one of the N.C. Synod’s agencies, Lutheran Services Carolinas.

Additionally, the 50th Ordination of Women in the ELCA (which occurred two years ago when COVID-19 prevented an in-person event), was finally celebrated. The joy of gathering in person for worship after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus was palpable and the gifts of women were showing at every turn. Rostered women — pastors and deacons — processed, presided, and prayed. The worship was carefully crafted to reflect the celebration with hymns and prayers written by and celebrating women.

Gathering for fellowship during meals, making new friends and connecting with old, as well as celebrating the faithful ministry of recently-retired Assistant to the Bishop Deacon Tammy Jones West, were just what was needed for renewal and inspiration.

Additional stories detailing the work, worship, and ministry reports of the 2022 NC Synod Gathering can be found at https://nclutheran.org/communications/synod-gathering/.