The Luke 6:31 Foundation administers the Luke 6:31 Scholarship on behalf of an anonymous donor who cares about the community and North Iredell High School.

The scholarship is given to live Jesus Christ’s words in Luke 6:31 when he said, “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”

The scholarship is awarded on a one-time single year basis to a graduating North Iredell High School senior for assistance to the recipient’s first-year college tuition. The amount of the 2023 scholarship was $8,000.

Maribeth Warren, career development coordinator of NIHS, announced at the May 18 NIHS awards ceremony, that Alleigh Johnson was the recipient of the award. After reviewing applications from numerous impressive, eminently qualified candidates from NIHS and after careful consideration, the foundation ultimately chose Johnson, who the foundation believes to be an outstanding young woman and student with a bright future ahead.

Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Neal Johnson of Statesville. She plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall, and has been active in the FFA program at North Iredell High School.

Johnson won a total of 10 local scholarships this year, and another of the scholarships awarded was the Butch Beaver Memorial Scholarship. This is the second year the Beaver Scholarship has been given for $1,000.

The Beaver Scholarship was established in memory of James “Butch” E. Beaver Jr. who touched the lives of many people. Beaver worked in engineering, blasting and explosives for more than 40 years. He was an athlete at NIHS and played football, basketball, track and wrestling. He was remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, dedication to his family and love for fishing. His wife is Rebecca Beaver.

Applicants for the scholarship had to be a NIHS senior who demonstrated outstanding character, participated in school activities, was active in their community, and planned to pursue a career in blasting, wildlife or a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math) field of study.