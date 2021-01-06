Lucas Mansion approved as first Alexander County Local Historic Landmark

• Commissioners received an update on roads that were affected by flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 12. Gary Herman, public information officer, said that he and Chairman Larry Yoder have been communicating with DOT Division 12 engineers who are providing regular updates to keep citizens informed. Herman said the DOT estimates the road repairs will total $5.7 million. He said that Millersville Road and Nester Road opened on Dec. 18. The bridge on Cheatham Ford Road is currently under contract for replacement with completion in December 2021. Roads that are currently under contract for pipe replacement include 7858 Cheatham Ford Road, 958 Sulphur Springs Road, 591 and 1949 Berea Church Quincy Road, Hopewell Church Road and Sloan Road. Bids were awarded and work could begin as soon as Jan. 5 to replace pipes on Macedonia Church Road (at Glade Creek) and 2535 Rocky Springs Road. NCDOT employees are scheduled to begin work on Smith Grove Church Road. On-site pre-bid meetings are scheduled for Jan. 7 for pipe replacement on Rocky Face Church Road, Lackey Mountain Road, and Jud Smith Road. Herman said that repairs to Old Wilkesboro Road are delayed due to utility conflicts because electric, cable, and phone lines must be moved before work beginning.