Lowe's, Samsung and Sleep in Heavenly Peace take aim at child 'bedlessness'

The first official morning of fall brought a crispness to the air that caught many by surprise on Friday morning. But, while there were a few that wished they had brought a sweater, the morning chill didn’t deter any of the few dozen volunteers from both Lowe’s and Samsung from giving back to the community.

As part of a partnership with the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, members from local Lowe’s and Samsung locations spent the day constructing wooden beds for children in need.

“Lowe’s and Samsung are a great help to what we do,” Dave Byers, Sleep in Heavenly Peace South Iredell Chapter president, said. “We really appreciate them coming out and helping us again and again.”

The event was a part of the 12th annual Samsung Gives Day of Service and the first since 2019 due to the pandemic. To make the project possible, it was Samsung that donated the funding needed to purchase the lumber for the beds.

For the volunteers, their goal was to build 50 beds in a single day for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that provides beds for children in need all across the United States as well as in Canada, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

“Delivering the beds to these kids always brings a lot of joy,” Byers said. “Just knowing that some of these kids have been sleeping on the floor for years and we’re providing them with their own bed, often for the first time in their lives. It’s just amazing.”

Also on hand for the event were Dean Schwartz, the vice president of merchandising at Lowe’s, John Herring, vice president of sales for Samsung America, and Luke Mickleson, the founder and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“This is quite the treat for us to get to do this,” Schwartz said to the volunteers. “You’re going to get dirty, but you’re going to feel very good at the end of the day.”

They weren’t there just to speak and watch, either. Right as the event began, both Schwartz and Herring each picked up a sander and began helping with the assembly process while Mickelson, who founded the charity in his garage in 2012, helped to teach the other volunteers how to best assemble the headboards.

According to Mickleson, the studies that Sleep in Heavenly Peace have done in the past have shown that “child bedlessness” occurs in around 3% of any given community. The organization builds more than 40,000 beds per year.

“It’s a very real number. Child bedlessness may not be a real word, but it’s a real problem,” Mickleson said. “The happiest volunteers are the sweatiest and the dustiest.”

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit their website at https://shpbeds.org/. Information about the South Iredell chapter can be found here https://www.facebook.com/SHPSIredellCo/.