Love Valley's septic issues have town on brink

Fix the town’s sanitation issues, or Love Valley could be gone.

That issue became clearer for the town and its residents on Monday at a meeting. The town’s sanitation problems have put pressure on the mayor and town commissioners to address them before the state considers revoking the town’s charter. The process hasn’t begun and would take months to complete once started, but the threat remains real for the small town.

“My family is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure this town doesn’t go away,” Tori Barker said. “We can’t lose this.”

Barker is a former council member and granddaughter of Andy Barker, who founded the town that touts itself as the Cowboy Capital. And while there was plenty of support behind her and those wanting the town council to fix the septic system they benefit from, there are other factors at play.

While the septic system was installed around 1960 to service parts of the town and its roughly 100 residents, only a pair of residents and a business are served by it now. The system is in need of repair, and there are leaks. The sewage is pumped and hauled out with town funds, but at a cost Mayor Dannie Johnston said didn’t make sense to continue to pay since the pipe is breached, which allows water and other materials to seep in and out.

“It’s a money issue; it’s a budget issue,” Johnston said. “I see it as infeasible to take money from other taxpayers out of the budget to fix a problem that isn’t fixable in the long run.”

At Monday’s meeting, he and the town’s leadership were told how it could be funded from other town monies, but they are skeptical if it is the best use of taxpayer funds. He said renewing the contracts with businesses to pump and haul the sewage was only a temporary solution while the specter of the town being dissolved looms overhead. He said that his hope was for the town’s commissioners to find a way to address the issue and clear up long-standing issues with not only the pump-and-haul system but with people reportedly storing sewage in unground barrels in some of the town’s campground areas.

Sierra Ashworth, a public information officer with the Iredell County Health Department, confirmed that the town is under a notice of violation to secure a new contract with a permitted pump and haul company and that although there is not a pump and haul contract, the holding tank is being pumped out on an as-needed basis while the town secures a pump and haul contract. A current contract with the property owner where the tank is located expires in April 2023.

The town will need to secure another location for the holding tank or extend the contract where the tank is currently located. Once a contract for the new location or current location is secured, repairing the pipe will be part of the new permit stipulation.

Barker said she and others hooked up to the town’s septic system have considered disconnecting and handling the issue themselves, but she fears it would hurt any chance for growth for the tiny town, which serves as a tourist destination, hosts rodeos, and also is sometimes used as a film set.

Johnston was adamant he and the town commission were interested in a long-term solution. He also hoped to clear up accusations of trying to dissolve the town and letting developers come in, as he owns the Silver Spur and a private bar, among other investments. However, some town residents still accused him of doing that as they believe he stands to profit.

“It’s ludicrous, but I understand it because I bought quite a bit of property here,” Johnston said.

Johnston said he hopes funds from the American Relief Plan Act may address the issue, but said it would be five to seven years before a permanent system would be in place even with funding. He said he remains skeptical about the town continuing to pay for the pump-and-haul, and questions if the county or state governments should be helping to fund a solution.

“Hopefully we can get a grant done and move forward with the process here,” Johnston said.

Still, much of the crowd at the meeting, which was moved into the garage bay of the Central Fire Department to accommodate the many residents who attended, proved to be hostile toward Johnston’s public statements during the meeting.

More than once residents swore at the mayor, accused him of having a personal agenda, and not listening to residents. It is of little surprise that emotions ran high. Since its founding, Love Valley has prided itself on the unique identity its resident have cultivated.

But with deadlines for certain grants coming in May and a contract for the pump-and-haul service ending in November, time is running out to find a more permanent solution.

Town’s future

While it was a town meeting, Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer were on hand, as well as County Commissioner Scottie Brown and County Manager Beth Mull. All expressed support for it remaining a town and offered their assistance.

Randy Welch, with the Southeast Regional Community Assistance Project, Inc, was there as well and the town commissioners voted to have SERCAP assist with finding a grant and dealing with regulations before the May deadline.

However, it was repeatedly stated that it would be up to the town and its leaders to determine the town’s future.

“I hope everyone realizes how important this is,” McNeely said. “Right now, it is still your choice.”

Mull said that from the county’s perspective, the sewer issue still needs to be resolved, regardless if it remains a town or not. She said the county administers the town’s planning, zoning, permitting, and building inspections, so there would be little change from its perspective if the town is dissolved, other than the county would control zoning, but it would discontinue the collection of Love Valley municipal taxes.

“The county will not see a major change if Love Valley loses its charter. Those changes will be experienced by the residents more than the county,” Mull said.

And that was something Sawyer pointed out as well. While the town has issues with its roads and infrastructure, if the town loses its charter, the roads would become private roads and expected to be brought to North Carolina Department of Transportation standards before they would be accepted by the state.

“Right now, you have to make a decision, and make it before December,” Sawyer said.

