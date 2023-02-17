Everybody deserves a chance to compete in a sport if they want to, regardless of their ability or disability. With more people than ever in the greater Iredell County area looking to participate, the Special Olympics of Lake Norman is partnering with the United Way to help fill that need.

“99.9% of what we do is run through volunteers,” Lynn Hegedus, the local co-coordinator for the Special Olympics, said. “That’s a huge part of Special Olympics.”

As part of the annual Love United Iredell campaign, the Special Olympics of Lake Norman is both looking for volunteers to help coach and organize for the athletes and in need of monetary donations to purchase new uniforms for their rapidly-growing basketball program.

Special Olympics of Lake Norman fields 22 different travel teams that compete year-round in sports like swimming, powerlifting, volleyball and downhill skiing.

“It’s really exciting to see how all of these people are such great athletes,” Hegedus said. “And the age range is amazing too. We have kids as young as 8 years old and our oldest competitor is almost 60.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall participation from special needs athletes has grown considerably, but in no sport is that more evident than basketball. Prior to the pandemic, the Special Olympics of Lake Norman fielded just one 3-on-3 basketball team. In the couple of years since, the number of teams has grown to seven.

“People have just been spreading the word on how fun basketball can be and more and more people have been coming out,” Hegedus said. “Special Olympics feels like that little secret that nobody knows about.”

One of the other seasons that is about to wrap up — skiing — saw its athletes compete in their final event of the season this past week, hitting the slopes in Blowing Rock in the Southeast Regional Skiing Competition.

Other sports in the winter schedule include basketball, swimming, bowling, and powerlifting. They also will hold their annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 18 at the Statesville Leisure Pool at 10 a.m.

“It’s been really awesome to see this program grow in the last couple of years,” Hegedus said. “To see everyone come out and participate and be active has been amazing.”

Through Love United Iredell, Special Olympics is hoping to raise $500. The donations will be used for new jerseys and they are also asking for nonperishable snack foods or bottled water for participants.

To learn more about the Special Olympics of Lake Norman, visit their website at https://sonc.net/local-programs2/lake-norman/. To make a donation to them through the “Love United Iredell” campaign, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/2023LUI/team/SpecialOlympicsLKN.