Helping to keep children safe by providing “Kids Kits” is the goal of Pharos Parenting as they participate in this year’s Love United Iredell Campaign.

The 60 kits, which Pharos is requesting as their project, will be distributed to their clients and will include common safety and childproofing items such as outlet plugs, cabinet locks, blind cord holders, first aid supplies, an ear thermometer and a medication lock box, shared Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, which is at 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville.

In addition to the safety items, the kits will also provide information on first aid, child safety and community resources.

As part of their home visits with their families, Fowler noted that the parent aides discuss child safety and babyproofing with them; and therefore, this project would enable them to make sure all of these items are readily accessible to the families at no cost.

“Many of our families struggle to pay for day to day necessities and though they wish to make their homes safer, they cannot afford the additional expense of babyproofing and safety items, which can average $45-$50,” shared Fowler.

Infant and child safety are also part of the parenting center’s Best Beginnings infant care class, Fowler added.

“We have recently had participants asking for assistance with getting the specific safety items they learned about in class,” she said.

The Kids Kits will be distributed by the parent aides and educators who will in turn provide “hands on training” to make sure the items are installed properly, Fowler noted.

The project goal of $3,000 for the 60 kits would help them provide for these 60 families thus enabling them to create safer home environments for their children. Through people giving to this project, Fowler shared that “this is one simple way to keep kids safe. A small donation to provide a child safety lock or medicine lock box could save a child’s life.”

All of the money received through the Love United Iredell campaign will be used for the Kids Kits, Fowler said. If members of the community would like to donate any of the actual items, they can be dropped off at the Pharos office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donated items for the kits can include multi-purpose cabinet latches, corner guards, outlet covers, blind cord holders, appliance latches, door stoppers, ear thermometer, alcohol wipes, bandages and a medication lock box.

As noted on the website, building positive parenting skills is the aim of Pharos Parenting, and according to their mission statement, this is done through targeted education, in home coaching and supportive intervention programs with a vision that every child may experience a safe and stable home and be offered a bright future.

In addition to Fowler, members of Pharos Parenting staff includes Laurie Trosuk, clinical director; Cristina Haynes-Juhasz, Family Connections program director, development director; Susan White, parent aide; Pam Cloar, parent aide; Ashley Butler, parent aide; and Marlee Wegmiller, office administrator.