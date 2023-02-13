When United Way of Iredell County rolled out Ride United nearly a year ago, they were anticipating serving about 520 people.

In December, the number served reached more than 1,000, said Sara Helmick, director of investment for United Way of Iredell. “This is proving that this is really needed,” she said.

Ride United partners with five local agencies and with Door Dash to provide delivery of goods to people who don’t have transportation or cannot get to the various providers during their operating hours.

The program is one of the agencies seeking to raise funds through this year’s Love United Iredell campaign, which continues through Sunday. Ride United is hoping to raise $1,000 to serve an additional 66 families across Iredell County.

Helmick said Ride United started through United Way Worldwide as a pilot program. And to get the program off the ground, Helmick said, United Way wrote a grant to have Door Dashers bring goods to people’s homes that have no transportation or face other issues with picking up the goods on their own.

United Way of Iredell was one of 81 groups across the country to receive the grant and most of the funds went to larger cities, Helmick said. “We are one of the very few that have a much smaller program,” she said.

Although small may be a relative term since the number of people served quickly grew over the original estimate of 520 people. “We didn’t know what the reaction would be in a small county,” she said.

The reaction has been bigger and better than expected, she said.

Providing this service has not only meant people can get needed essentials that they have no other way to obtain, but it has given them a sense of dignity and compassion as well, Helmick said.

“They get treated like a real person, they get that respect,” she said.

Helmick said one woman, a single mother with children, needed to get food from Iredell Christian Ministries but could not be there during ICM’s regular hours because of her job. “She was unable to get to the food banks during the hours they are open,” Helmick said, but through Ride United and Door Dash, she came home to find a box of food outside her house.

In another instance, Helmick said, an elderly woman contacted a local nonprofit asking for assistance, but because she didn’t have electricity or water, she was concerned that might trigger a report and cause her additional problems. “We wanted to do a different process,” Helmick said. The Door Dasher was instructed to go to the end of the woman’s driveway and wait for her to come out to get her items.

“She called and said thanks for maintaining her dignity and having them respect her,” Helmick said.

Helmick said the idea of launching Ride United formed from an issue that has been a concern in Iredell for years — the lack of transportation for some people. “United Way has long realized that transportation is a barrier for folks in our county,” she said.

In some cases, it might be that people are elderly and no longer drive or have never driven or that they simply don’t have access to a vehicle if they are still driving. And, some people are not able to get to the nonprofits for resources due to other commitments.

Essentially, Helmick said, Ride United gets a request from one of its five partner agencies for a delivery and they pair with Door Dash to make it happen. “We utilize what funding is available to request that ride on behalf of the nonprofit,” she said.

With many more people seeking the service that initially anticipated, Helmick said, there is a need for more funding. She said the Love United Iredell campaign can make that happen through donations to this particular project.

She said the hope is to expand the number of partners and continue to offer this needed service.

“It changes a lot of lives,” she said.