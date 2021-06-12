Love United Iredell raises $28,184 for nonprofits

For the second year in a row, Love United Iredell has successfully funded small projects of nonprofits throughout the county. Thank you to the entire community for making these projects possible. In total, $28,184 was raised for Iredell County nonprofits through Love United Iredell.

In total, eight projects ended up making their Love United Iredell fundraising goal.

Three of those nonprofits ended up greatly exceeding their initial fundraising goal. Pharos Parenting, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont and Iredell County Friends of the Library were all able to use their increased partnerships in the community to greatly exceed their initial goal.

A special thanks to all of our sponsors and partners for donating to make these projects become a reality: Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, GG’s Art Frames Gift, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, Iredell Free News, Statesville Record and Landmark, Mooresville Tribune, McDonald’s, Rotary Club of Statesville, Doosan Bobcat, and Iredell-Statesville Schools.