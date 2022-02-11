Love United Iredell: Rainbow Kidz camp provides outlet for grieving children

The pain of losing a loved one is especially hard for anyone to deal with. It can be overwhelming, taking even the strongest of people out of being themselves for a period of time. For adults, it can be a trying and confusing part of life, but one that is expected, but for kids that haven’t had the time to process death as a part of life, it can be even more difficult.
That’s why Leigh Ann Darty started the Rainbow Kidz program back in 2005, to give children who have experienced the pain of losing a family member or close friend an outlet for their sadness and to teach them that it’s OK to grieve.
“When you’re able to shed some light in a child’s life during a very dark time, it gives them hope,” Darty said. “We’re going to be your guide to help kids get through this.”
In partnership with the United Way of Iredell County, Rainbow Kidz was selected to take part in the Love United Iredell campaign yet again in 2022 with the goal of receiving the funding needed to orchestrate their annual summer camp, Camp Rainbow, for children dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Camp Rainbow which hosted its first campers in the summer of 2020 is provided to children free and strives toward the goals of connecting grieving kids to one another through shared experiences and bonding events during the week-long program.
“The number one thing that kids feel during the grieving process is loneliness,” Darty said. “Yes, there’s sadness, anger, and confusion, but loneliness is a huge issue. For these kids to connect with one another is so valuable.”
The camp, which is divided between elementary schoolers one week and middle and high schoolers the next, also aims to provide these children with tools to find an outlet for their grief. During the camp, the kids do many different activities outside of the support sessions such as arts and crafts, karate, yoga, horseback riding, and other forms of pet therapy to name just a few.
“We certainly teach them coping skills to help them with their grief,” Rainbow Kidz counselor Meredith Fleming said. “Reaching out a hand to teach them how to do something or be with them in that moment can be more meaningful sometimes.”
As a part of their partnership with Love United Iredell Rainbow Kidz is looking to raise $2,640 to help fund Camp Rainbow this coming summer, an event which Darty estimates costs around $10,000 to put on. As a part of the 14-day charity event, Rainbow Kidz has been paired with Shepherd Elementary and The Brawley IB School in Mooresville. Both schools will work to raise money for the program, as well as being an integral part of the camp in the form of writing notes of encouragement given to the campers.
“We just want them to spread kindness within their schools,” Darty said. “Those schools are so supportive of our message.”
With everything that has gone on in the world over the last two years regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership of Rainbow Kidz feel as if they have as critical a role as any in the lives of students in Iredell County, whether that be through Camp Rainbow or their frequent trips to the campus of every school in the county.
“We’ve not just been dealing with death and grief, we’ve also been dealing with the mental health issues,” Fleming said. “It’s been a lot of crisis work over the last couple of years. It can be pretty tough on us, personally, as well.”
“It’s very critical what we’re doing for kids, because kids in grief already feel isolated and COVID has exacerbated that,” Darty added. “It’s traumatic, so it’s very important for us that no child grieves alone.”
Darty said a word used frequently with Rainbow Kidz is courage. “We always tell the children that it takes courage to talk about your grief and seek support. We think it’s important to highlight that it also takes courage to show kindness, especially to those who are grieving. Often the ones who are grieving are the ones who need kindness the most,” she said.
If you would like more information, or to donate to Rainbow Kidz, visit their donation page on the Love United Iredell website: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/2022LUI/team/RainbowKidz. If you would like more information on Camp Rainbow, or know a child that you would like to nominate, visit http://www.hoic.org/rainbow_kidz_showcase.asp.