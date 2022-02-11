Love United Iredell: Rainbow Kidz camp provides outlet for grieving children

The pain of losing a loved one is especially hard for anyone to deal with. It can be overwhelming, taking even the strongest of people out of being themselves for a period of time. For adults, it can be a trying and confusing part of life, but one that is expected, but for kids that haven’t had the time to process death as a part of life, it can be even more difficult.

That’s why Leigh Ann Darty started the Rainbow Kidz program back in 2005, to give children who have experienced the pain of losing a family member or close friend an outlet for their sadness and to teach them that it’s OK to grieve.

“When you’re able to shed some light in a child’s life during a very dark time, it gives them hope,” Darty said. “We’re going to be your guide to help kids get through this.”

In partnership with the United Way of Iredell County, Rainbow Kidz was selected to take part in the Love United Iredell campaign yet again in 2022 with the goal of receiving the funding needed to orchestrate their annual summer camp, Camp Rainbow, for children dealing with the loss of a loved one.