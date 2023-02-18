When is a ramp more than just a ramp?

When that ramp means a largely housebound veteran can go outside for the first time and play with his granddaughter or when that ramp means someone using a walker or wheelchair doesn’t have to depend on others to help them run errands or just go out into the yard.

For Purple Heart Homes, building a ramp for a veteran is part of their mission to improve the lives of veterans. The organization is hoping to raise $5,000 through the Love United Iredell campaign which ends today.

Layn Tallent, marketing manager for Purple Heart Homes, said one of her fondest memories and the best example of the importance of a ramp, comes from a few years ago. At a volunteer day, Tallent and others took part in building a ramp for Lonnie Smith, a Vietnam veteran who is an amputee. After the ramp was built, Tallent watched as Smith rode down the road on his electric scooter with his then 11-year-old granddaughter at his side on a scooter. “That was the first time he was able to play with her outside,” she said.

She said that’s when she realized what Purple Heart Homes and its volunteers were accomplishing. “Something as a simple as a ramp made a big difference in his life,” she said.

That’s why a ramp and the money to build one is at the top of the list for Purple Heart Homes.

The organization was formed in the wake of the community’s support for two local veterans — John Gallina and Dale Beatty. Beatty, who died in 2018, received a hero’s welcome from the community, which came together to make his home accessible. Gallina, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, and Beatty were thrilled with the community reaction but realized many veterans didn’t get the same support.

And many, they discovered, were older veterans who didn’t have the means, either physical or financial, to make needed repairs or adaptions to their homes. The two veterans decided to pay it forward and formed Purple Heart Homes.

Since the early beginnings of Purple Heart Homes, the needs of veterans have resulted in PHH chapters forming around the country, and the work to make life more accessible for veterans is ongoing.

Tallent said the community connection that birthed Purple Heart Homes is one of the reasons the organization has been a part of Love United Iredell since its inception.

And Purple Heart Homes is teaming up with three area schools to help raise the $5,000. Celeste Henkel Elementary, North Iredell Middle and Agriculture and Early Science College students are working to raise money for Purple Heart Homes Love United Iredell campaign.

Tallent said that while a ramp may seem like a simple thing, it’s a life-changing experience for a veteran with mobility issues, and making that happen is priceless.

“Every penny helps,” she said.