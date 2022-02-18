Love United Iredell: Making houses accessible: Purple Heart Homes helping improve lives of veterans

A simple scooter ride shared between a man and his granddaughter brought home the impact that a ramp made for one local veteran had, Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes marketing manager, said.
The veteran, who had been largely housebound because he needed assistance to get out of his home, was able to ride his electric scooter down the street, accompanied by his granddaughter, who was riding her Razor scooter.
Purple Heart Homes hopes to bring that same joy to another veteran through participation in the United Way of Iredell’s Love United Iredell project. Love United Iredell is a 14-day initiative that began Monday. Purple Heart Homes plans to build a ramp to make a home more accessible for a veteran. The estimated cost is $5,000.
That ramp, which made a world of difference for the man, is one of many the group has built since it was founded by local veterans John Gallina and Dale Beatty in 2008. Beatty came home from his service in Iraq as a double amputee, and the Statesville community came to his aid, making his home accessible.
That warm welcome made Beatty and Gallina realize that not all veterans are so fortunate, and that many needed improvements to their homes. Some older veterans, Gallina said, might not be able to do repairs themselves and might not have the financial resources to hire someone to do repairs.
“They looked around and realized that other veterans may be facing similar issues but did not have the community support to make their homes accessible,” Tallent said.
So he and Gallina, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, decided to pay it forward and founded Purple Heart Homes. Beatty died in 2018, but the organization continues his desire to help other veterans.
It is that desire that led Purple Heart Homes to become a part of Love United Iredell, and the organization is partnering with Scotts Elementary School to make this campaign a success.
Students and staffers are participating in several in-school events to raise money for Purple Heart Homes. Tallent said the students are conducting penny wars, to see which class can bring in the most pennies, and the Beta Club also is raising money.
Tallent and Ashley Lippard, grants manager for Purple Heart Homes, said a ramp is a small addition to the home of a veteran but it what it means to that veteran is much bigger than just lumber and nails. A ramp means that veteran can get outside more easily, or even for the first time without needing a family member or caregiver to assist.
That was the case with the veteran helped last year, Tallent said.
Lonnie Smith, a Vietnam veteran who is an amputee, was largely confined to his house unless someone could come and help him outside. Purple Heart Homes received an application for a ramp to help Smith with his mobility.
“He could really see the outside without help for the first time,” she said.
It was at that opening for the ramp that she saw Smith in his electric scooter riding down the street next to his granddaughter.
“Something as simple as a ramp made a big difference,” she said.
Tallent said the group strives to help as many veterans throughout the country as possible, whether it’s a ramp, a new roof or, in some cases, a new home. It’s a need that seems endless.
“We have a backlog and are at capacity,” she said.
That’s why the partnership with Love United Iredell and Scotts Elementary School is so vital, she said.
“Every little penny helps,” Tallent said.
For Purple Heart Homes employees and volunteers, addressing a housing need for a veteran is living up to the mission Beatty and Gallina established in 2008.