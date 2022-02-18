Love United Iredell: Making houses accessible: Purple Heart Homes helping improve lives of veterans

“They looked around and realized that other veterans may be facing similar issues but did not have the community support to make their homes accessible,” Tallent said.

So he and Gallina, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, decided to pay it forward and founded Purple Heart Homes. Beatty died in 2018, but the organization continues his desire to help other veterans.

It is that desire that led Purple Heart Homes to become a part of Love United Iredell, and the organization is partnering with Scotts Elementary School to make this campaign a success.

Students and staffers are participating in several in-school events to raise money for Purple Heart Homes. Tallent said the students are conducting penny wars, to see which class can bring in the most pennies, and the Beta Club also is raising money.

Tallent and Ashley Lippard, grants manager for Purple Heart Homes, said a ramp is a small addition to the home of a veteran but it what it means to that veteran is much bigger than just lumber and nails. A ramp means that veteran can get outside more easily, or even for the first time without needing a family member or caregiver to assist.

That was the case with the veteran helped last year, Tallent said.