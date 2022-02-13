Love United Iredell: Leadership Statesville wants to help Boys and Girls Club grow

Leadership Statesville wants to help the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont grow, both in the form of a community garden as well as young people.
With its plan to partner with club to revitalize the garden, as well as the many benefits that come with it, Leadership Statesville wants to instill a number of skills and values into young children.
“When choosing a project, we determined the community needs and how our project could benefit the community with a lasting impact,” Jeanne Marie Krauss, a member of the Leadership Statesville Class of 2022, said.
Discussions followed on what this year’s participants could raise money for and complete in a timely matter. Krauss said members’ ideas often involved subjects close to their hearts, and the group soon choose the community garden revitalization project at the club.
“As a group, we believe this project will be sustainable with a lasting impact on the Boys & Girls Club,” she said.
The program was begun in 2005 with staff available to help maintain it in the future. Leadership Statesville feels the program is important because helping local youths grow and thrive benefits the entire community.
“I personally hope to roll up my sleeves and don a pair of gardening gloves to help out,” Krauss said.
The food from the garden also will serve as a learning tool in many ways. Healthy eating habits and nutrition will be part of the curriculum and part of the club’s Healthy Habits program, which emphasizes good nutrition, responsibility, healthy choices, regular physical activity and improving overall well-being. For the 2021-22 program year, there are 215 members enrolled in Healthy Habits.
But the project goes beyond good eating, Krauss said. It gives children the space to grow, maintain and use fruits and vegetables in a variety of ways. The program will provide education and life skills, food security, economic benefits, improved health, intergenerational connections and community involvement. The garden will provide fresh foods that also can be bought and sold at a farmers market. That aspect is how Leadership Statesville hopes to teach club members other skills as well.
That’s why the Boys & Girls Club was receptive to the project.
“We are very excited that Leadership Statesville/Love United Iredell is sponsoring the Boy & Girls Club Garden project,” Clarissa Young, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, said. “This project will benefit our club members, their families and the community.
“Also, it is important that we not only provide healthy vegetables for our members and the community, but it will be a great hands-on experience in gardening and entrepreneurship. One goal of the program is for club members to open a farmers market. In addition, the garden will strengthen our Healthy Habits program, which focuses on helping our members make choices that support eating healthy and the importance of physical wellness.”
As with many Love United Iredell projects, Leadership Statesville is partnering with a local school to make it happen. North Iredell High School horticulture classes are starting the seeds to be planted in the garden. The students will teach Boys & Girls Club participants the processes they used to get the seeds prepared for planting, soil management, integrated pest management, and cultivation, harvesting and storage techniques, the United Way of Iredell said.
While Leadership Statesville is spearheading the garden project, it invites all to join in the process. To help, Leadership Statesville is asking for $15,000 to cover the cost of purchasing a fence, shed, supplies and tools, as well as materials required to build the garden beds.
Members in each class range in age from recent high school or college graduates to more senior members of the community. The goal is to produce more active and engaged local leaders from different walks of life, Shannon Viera, of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said.
“It was created to bring current and future leaders together to learn about their community and make them ambassadors of where they live, expand their minds and provide leadership training,” Viera said.
Leadership Statesville meets for a full day once a month for nine months; along with its own growth, it looks for projects like this. Whether it is establishing a community garden, working at Chestnut Grove Community Center, installing a playground at the Rescue Ranch, or doing any of its projects over the last 30-plus years, the work is about building up Leadership Statesville participants and the community around them.