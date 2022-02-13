Love United Iredell: Leadership Statesville wants to help Boys and Girls Club grow

As with many Love United Iredell projects, Leadership Statesville is partnering with a local school to make it happen. North Iredell High School horticulture classes are starting the seeds to be planted in the garden. The students will teach Boys & Girls Club participants the processes they used to get the seeds prepared for planting, soil management, integrated pest management, and cultivation, harvesting and storage techniques, the United Way of Iredell said.

While Leadership Statesville is spearheading the garden project, it invites all to join in the process. To help, Leadership Statesville is asking for $15,000 to cover the cost of purchasing a fence, shed, supplies and tools, as well as materials required to build the garden beds.

Members in each class range in age from recent high school or college graduates to more senior members of the community. The goal is to produce more active and engaged local leaders from different walks of life, Shannon Viera, of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said.

“It was created to bring current and future leaders together to learn about their community and make them ambassadors of where they live, expand their minds and provide leadership training,” Viera said.