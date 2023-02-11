The Iredell County Public Library looks to get by with a little help from its friends, in particular, the Iredell County Friends of the Library.

Through the Love United Iredell Campaign, the Friends of the Library wishes to provide story time resources to keep staff stocked on the best resources as they do outreach in the community.

The $1,500 it looks to raise will help with its yearly outreach to potentially 35,447 children according to Jenny Levins, community engagement librarian.

Levins explains it would allow the library staff to grab and go with the materials needed to take programs to day cares and child care facilities in the county, which is something that they already do. This allows them to do it more easily.

“They’re able to provide a quality story time experience without having any necessary prep work or needing to pull books from our collection to fit the needs of the teachers,” Levins said.

That allows the library’s outreach programs to not be limited by what is on-site at a location, as it has kits ready to go and help children. In addition to books, they also are able to bring sensory objects for children to use during story time to help keep them engaged.

And that isn’t just to keep the kids’ bodies and minds active for the day.

“There are so many different studies and statistics showing how important early childhood literacy is to children. If you are read to and can read, starting at a young age, you’re basically set for life,” Levins said,

Those who wish to donate can visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org for more information, as well as how to give to Iredell County Friends of the Library and other Love United Iredell causes.