Love United Iredell: Grill 4 God continues to feed the body, and souls, of those in need

Man can not live by bread along, or even with a freshly grilled meal. That’s what Grill 4 God considers its mission as it aims to minister to those in need physically and spiritually by going where they’re needed with their mobile grilling volunteers.
“Just any kind of need that they might like for us to come out there and grill and to help to feed them physically and spiritually,” said G4G’s Executive Director Brad Bullock.
Whether that’s a low-income neighborhood or one that was the victim of violence or drug issues, Bullock said, G4G goes where they’re needed and welcomed.
Bullock said G4G fired up its grills in 2008 as employees from Holland Trucking borrowed a grill and went to a local men’s shelter and grilled chicken for the residents. He said the residents tanked them effusively.
“At that time, they realized there’s a need to go out and grill, bring the product of the ministry to where it’s needed, that way they don’t have to come to us,” Bullock said. “Meeting people where their needs are.”
Since then, G4G said it has made more than 80,000 meals, serving around 350 at a given event but they’ve made approximately 1,800 at one time as they did with the Back to School Bash at Statesville High School last summer.
But with G4G, the spiritual nature of their work is even more important for them.
“The most important aspect is the prayer tent and that we try to give them some positive, some hope and let them know they are loved,” Bullock said. “Their surroundings might seem bleak and dark but there is light and hope. We want that to give them some motivations to start working towards getting out that.”
While a non-demoninational group, Bullock said volunteers serve as “prayer warriors” inside their prayer tent that speak and pray with people. He said while it isn’t always get people to open up, sometimes asking someone for their prayer needs has them open up to some of the struggles around them, even if they’re hesitant to speak personally about themselves.
“We let them know we’re there to pray for them, and help them move forward,” Bullock said.
It isn’t just prayer either. Bullock said they try to pair with other non-profits to point people in the way of some of the physical and mental help they need as well. Whether it is Fifth Street Ministries, churches, food pantries or clothing closets, G4G tries to join with other groups to help people find the help they need.
That’s why through the Love United Iredell campaign, G4G hopes to raise $1,073.22 to help feed approximately 700 people through two events. And with that, they hope to help those who need it get pointed in the right direction with their physical and spiritual needs.
