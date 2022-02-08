Love United Iredell: Grill 4 God continues to feed the body, and souls, of those in need

But with G4G, the spiritual nature of their work is even more important for them.

“The most important aspect is the prayer tent and that we try to give them some positive, some hope and let them know they are loved,” Bullock said. “Their surroundings might seem bleak and dark but there is light and hope. We want that to give them some motivations to start working towards getting out that.”

While a non-demoninational group, Bullock said volunteers serve as “prayer warriors” inside their prayer tent that speak and pray with people. He said while it isn’t always get people to open up, sometimes asking someone for their prayer needs has them open up to some of the struggles around them, even if they’re hesitant to speak personally about themselves.

“We let them know we’re there to pray for them, and help them move forward,” Bullock said.

It isn’t just prayer either. Bullock said they try to pair with other non-profits to point people in the way of some of the physical and mental help they need as well. Whether it is Fifth Street Ministries, churches, food pantries or clothing closets, G4G tries to join with other groups to help people find the help they need.

That’s why through the Love United Iredell campaign, G4G hopes to raise $1,073.22 to help feed approximately 700 people through two events. And with that, they hope to help those who need it get pointed in the right direction with their physical and spiritual needs.

